Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) +0.4% pre-market Wednesday even after reporting a larger than forecast FQ4 adjusted loss and revenues fell by a third to $493.6M from a year earlier.

Q4 GAAP net loss widened to $220.1M, or $3.97/share, from a loss of $47.8M, or $0.86/share, in the year-ago quarter.

The company's Hawthorne segment posted Q4 sales of $168.5M, down nearly by half from a year ago, and Scotts (SMG) CEO Jim Hagedorn said the company will be "right-sizing Hawthorne for the realities of today."

Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) said it has initiated the second phase of its turnaround plan, called Project Springboard 2.0, with a target of $85M of cost reductions in FY 2023 and FY 2024; the plan will include closing points of distribution for its U.S. consumer segment and its cannabis business, and reducing overhead expenses in Hawthorne by integrating it into Scotts Miracle-Gro.

The company said it continues to forecast adjusted EBITDA will rise by mid-single digit percentages in 2023, with $1B in free cash flow coming in during the next two years.

Scotts Miracle-Gro's (SMG) stock price return shows a 72% YTD loss and a 68% decline during the past year.