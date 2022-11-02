Stratasys makes strategic investment in Axial3D
- Med-tech startup Axial3D has announced the closing of a $15M investment round led by a strategic investment of $10M from Stratasys (SSYS).
- This is Stratasys’ first investment in Axial3D.
- The two companies also will be providing a joint offering to make patient-specific 3D printing solutions for hospitals and medical device manufacturers more accessible so it becomes a mainstream healthcare solution.
- Stratasys has estimated the opportunity for medical 3D printing at approximately $2.8B.
- Axial3D CEO Roger Johnston. “We believe that to move the industry from early adopters to the mainstream, we need to improve the accessibility of models for healthcare so hospitals and medical device manufacturers can scale their patient-specific programs. Our joint offerings will be the positive, disruptive catalyst that medical 3D printing needs to address 3D printing accessibility.”
