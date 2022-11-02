C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) shares marked a deep decline in premarket trading on Wednesday after posting disappointing Q3 earnings results.

For the third quarter, the logistics company posted wide misses on top and bottom lines, with GAAP coming up $0.37 short of estimates and a surprising 3.4% deceleration in revenue leading to a $320M miss on top line estimates. As compared to the third quarter of 2021, adjusted operating margin decreased 440 basis points to 32.4%.

"On our second quarter earnings call in late July, I talked about a deceleration in demand that we expected to see in the second half of 2022 in three large verticals for freight, including weakness in the retail market and further slowing in the housing market,” CEO Bob Biesterfeld explained. “We’re now seeing those expectations play out, with slowing freight demand and price declines in the freight forwarding and surface transportation markets."

He added that while the company is working to mitigate these impacts, they are nonetheless impacting operating results adversely. Moving forward, Biesterfeld expects these headwinds to persist.

"Today, we believe that we are entering a time of slower economic growth where freight markets will continue to cool from their peaks and will operate more reliably and at more normalized rates, with fewer disruptions,” he said.

Belt-tightening efforts are expected to lead to $175M in gross cost savings on an annualized basis by the fourth quarter of 2023. Cost reductions in total are expected to reach $150M by that point. Arun Rajan was promoted to COO in order to spearhead these efforts, expanding his role to oversee technology and marketing and streamline the business.

"As inflationary pressures weigh on consumer discretionary spending and global economic growth, we continue to believe that our global suite of services, our growing digital platform, our responsive team of logistics experts, and our broad exposure to different industry verticals and geographies, supported by our resilient and flexible non-asset-based business model put us in a position to continue delivering strong financial results," Biesterfeld concluded. "But we also need to continue evolving our organization to bring focus to our highest strategic priorities, including keeping the needs of our customers and carriers at the center of what we do and lowering our overall cost structure by driving scale.”

