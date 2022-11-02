AIM ImmunoTech soars on FDA orphan drug tag for Ampligen to treat Ebola virus disease

Nov. 02, 2022 8:51 AM ETAIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

FDA written on wooden cube with keyboard , calculator, chart,glasses.Business concept

Iryna Drozd

  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted orphan drug designation to AIM ImmunoTech's (NYSE:AIM) Ampligen (rintatolimod) to treat Ebola virus disease.
  • AIM said Ampligen is its dsRNA product candidate being developed for cancers, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system.
  • "While Ebola is not a primary focus for the Company at the moment, this provides further validation as well as optionality as we determine the next steps for this program moving forward, said AIM CEO Thomas Equels.
  • The FDA grants orphan drug status to therapies which treat or prevent rare diseases that affect fewer than 200K people in the U.S. or meets certain cost recovery provisions. The designation provides certain incentives, including seven years of market exclusivity, if approved.
  • AIM +8.53% to $0.64 premarket Nov. 2

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.