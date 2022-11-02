AIM ImmunoTech soars on FDA orphan drug tag for Ampligen to treat Ebola virus disease
Nov. 02, 2022 8:51 AM ETAIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted orphan drug designation to AIM ImmunoTech's (NYSE:AIM) Ampligen (rintatolimod) to treat Ebola virus disease.
- AIM said Ampligen is its dsRNA product candidate being developed for cancers, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system.
- "While Ebola is not a primary focus for the Company at the moment, this provides further validation as well as optionality as we determine the next steps for this program moving forward, said AIM CEO Thomas Equels.
- The FDA grants orphan drug status to therapies which treat or prevent rare diseases that affect fewer than 200K people in the U.S. or meets certain cost recovery provisions. The designation provides certain incentives, including seven years of market exclusivity, if approved.
- AIM +8.53% to $0.64 premarket Nov. 2
