Endexx secures $3.8M order for non-nicotine vape product from Italy
Nov. 02, 2022 8:55 AM ETEDXCBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Endexx (OTCPK:EDXC) has secured a new $3.8M order for its newly acquired, non-nicotine based vape product, HYLA from customers in Italy.
- This $3.8M order is significant in two ways for Endexx. First, it provides the company with more than $6M of revenue in its first two fiscal quarters of 2023, significantly surpassing its revenue for the entirety of the previous fiscal year.
- “HYLA continues to perform beyond our early-stage expectations since the acquisition on August 31st,” commented Todd Davis, CEO. “Our revenue has dramatically improved as markets and countries continue to seek alternative options to nicotine vaping. HYLA has been in demand for both its natural ingredients, including guarana and L-dopa, and feedback on the superior experience and assortment.”
