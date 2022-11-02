BioCryst rebounds as Evercore ISI upgrades after earnings day selloff
Nov. 02, 2022 8:58 AM ETBioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- After an ~11% decline following the company’s Q3 2022 results, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) rose ~2% pre-market Wednesday as Evercore ISI upgraded the hereditary angioedema (HAE) drugmaker urging investors to buy on the dip.
- With its earnings on Tuesday, BioCryst (BCRX) projected $255M net revenue from its HAE therapy Orladeyo for 2022, which fell short of Street forecasts of $256.5M.
- However, raising her recommendation on the biotech to Outperform from Inline, Evercore analyst Liisa Bayko noted that the long-term outlook for Orladeyo remains intact despite short-term “blips” in results.
- Bayko also expects BioCryst (BCRX) to reach profitability in about three years, subject to the outcome of a clinical program for an oral Factor D Inhibitor. The company expects to share early clinical data for its second oral Factor D inhibitor, BCX10013, from healthy volunteers in Q1 2023.
The price target raised to $16 from $14 per share stands ~9% below the current average price target on the stock on Wall Street.
