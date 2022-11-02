Phunware bags contract renewal & expansion with Parkview Health
Phunware (PHUN) announced a three-year contract renewal and expansion win to license its digital front door and patented location-based services (or LBS) to Parkview Health.
Parkview Health is a not-for-profit, community-based health system of 10 community hospitals and more than 100 clinic locations in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio.
“Parkview Health has made an impressive commitment to digital transformation in order to actively engage patients and co-workers wherever they are in their health journey and in the manner in which they wish to interact,” said Randall Crowder, COO of Phunware. “This is the kind of contextual engagement our enterprise software enables to better engage patients across the continuum of care, while optimizing operational efficiencies, lowering costs and boosting revenue.”
