Update 10:10am: Updates shares, adds Humana comment.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) soared 15% after CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) said it's continuing to look at potential M&A in the primary health care space. Humana (NYSE:HUM) said it's looking at doing in-market acquisitions and rolling them into its existing-primary care clinics.

CVS's management said on the company's Q3 earnings call that the company is continuing to look at possible M&A in the primary care space. Humana CEO Bruce Broussard made the comments on the company's Q3 earnings cal..

"We will continue to evaluate our options on primary care, and as I said we believe that we need to do M&A and we continue to evaluate those options in the marketplace," CVS CEO Karen Lynch said on the call.

Another CVS executive added though that at the company's current valuation M&A deals are likely less accretive than share repurchase.

"Having said that, for the right strategic deal, we could opt to use the balance sheet capacity, we still have even after these enhanced levels of share repurchase," the CVS executive said.

The comments comes after a report last month that CVS (CVS) is said to have walked away from talks to acquire Cano Health (CANO). Bloomberg last month published a story that said CVS Health (CVS) was said to be in exclusive talks to acquire Cano Health.

CVS didn't specifically address the Cano Health (CANO) speculation on the conference call.

Humana (HUM), which is also said to be interested in a Cano (CANO) deal, is currently holdings its Q3 earnings call.

Earlier Wednesday CVS Health (CVS) gains after guidance raise even as opioid charges trigger Q3 loss.