Peak Bio (PKBO) is expected to make its market debut Wednesday in the wake of the closing of its merger with SPAC Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY).

The merger was approved by Ignyte shareholders on Oct. 25. Shares of the combined company were slated to begin trading on or about Nov. 2 on Nasdaq under the symbol PKBO.

Peak Bio has been working on treatments to treat cancer and inflammatory disorders. The company's lead product, PHP-303, is awaiting Phase 2 testing for the treatment of the rare orphan genetic disease Alpha1 anti-trypsin deficiency disorder, or AATD.

The companies announced plans to merge in April through a deal that estimated the equity value of the combined company at around $278M.