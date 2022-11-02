Peak Bio closes merger with SPAC Ignyte, shares expected to debut Wednesday
Nov. 02, 2022 9:06 AM ETIgnyte Acquisition Corp. (IGNY)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor
Peak Bio (PKBO) is expected to make its market debut Wednesday in the wake of the closing of its merger with SPAC Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY).
The merger was approved by Ignyte shareholders on Oct. 25. Shares of the combined company were slated to begin trading on or about Nov. 2 on Nasdaq under the symbol PKBO.
Peak Bio has been working on treatments to treat cancer and inflammatory disorders. The company's lead product, PHP-303, is awaiting Phase 2 testing for the treatment of the rare orphan genetic disease Alpha1 anti-trypsin deficiency disorder, or AATD.
The companies announced plans to merge in April through a deal that estimated the equity value of the combined company at around $278M.
Comments