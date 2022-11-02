NextNav acquires French geolocation provider for $19.3M

Nov. 02, 2022 9:07 AM ETNextNav Inc. (NN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) announced Wednesday that it has completed the acquisition of privately held low-power geolocation solutions provider- Nestwave SAS- for $19.3M.
  • The transaction implies an enterprise value of $18M where gross proceeds of $19.3M consisted of $4.3M in cash and $15M in NextNav common stock with lock-up of 1 year.
  • Based in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France, Nestwave provides advanced geolocation solutions to Internet of Things ("IoT") modem and digital signal processor vendors and end IoT users.
  • "The acquisition of Nestwave presents a unique opportunity for NextNav to optimize further the use of its existing spectrum bandwidth, while contributing to a drastic decrease of our TerraPoiNT system's future capital and operating expenditures," said Ganesh Pattabiraman, NextNav Co-founder and CEO.
  • The company said it expects to reduce its deployment costs by approximately 75% or in excess of $250 million, along with a commensurate reduction in associated network OpEx costs.
  • Transaction was closed on Oct. 31.

