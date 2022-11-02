AMD, JD and BILI are among pre market gainers
- Benefitfocus (BNFT) +48% after hours on $570M merger with Voya Financial.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) +31%.
- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings (NASDAQ:ARCT) +30% Collaboration with CSL to Develop and Commercialize Self-amplifying mRNA Vaccines.
- Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) +11% Achieves High Survival in 100 Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients with Refractory Lung Failure from Five Major U.S. Hospitals.
- Chegg (CHGG) +17% Q3 earnings call release
- Match Group (MTCH) +15% Q3 earnings call release.
- Yum China Holdings (YUMC) +14% Q3 earnings call release
- H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) +10%.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) +8% Receives FDA Approval for Leuprolide Acetate Injection.
- Applied UV (AUVI) +9%.
- RLX Technology (RLX) +9%.
- Li Auto (LI) +8%.
- VNET Group (VNET) +7%.
- Meta Materials (MMAT) +6%.
- Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) +6% after Q3 earnings.
- TDH Holdings (PETZ) +7% 1H earnings call release
- Trip.com Group (TCOM) +6%.
- Surface Oncolog (SURF) +6% Oncology Announces Promising SRF388 Monotherapy Data in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer , Opening Second Stage of Monotherapy Trial and NSCLC Pembrolizumab Combination Cohort.
- Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) +6% gains after Rio Tinto reaches agreement with some larger holders.
- JD.com (JD) +5%.
- Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) +5% moves higher on lighter than expected loss, Macau optimism.
- Avaya Holdings (AVYA) +5%.
- Bilibili (BILI) +5%.
