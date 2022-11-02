Jounce jumps on $15M milestone from Gilead under cancer drug development pact

Nov. 02, 2022 9:10 AM ETGilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD), JNCEBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Business agreement

mediaphotos

  • Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) said it received a $15M clinical milestone payment from Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) under their license agreement for cancer drug GS-1811.
  • The company noted that GS-1811 (formerly JTX-1811), an anti-CCR8 antibody, is aimed to selectively deplete immunosuppressive tumor-infiltrating T regulatory (TITR) cells in the tumor microenvironment.
  • Under the September 2020 agreement, Gilead invested $35M in Jounce's common stock and paid $85M upfront. Jounce led the development of JTX-1811 through IND clearance, after which Gilead obtained the sole right to develop and commercialize the program.
  • Jounce noted that it may also receive up to an additional $645M in future clinical, regulatory and commercial milestone payments, plus royalties.
  • JNCE +3.20% to $2.26 premarket Nov. 2
  • GILD -1.02% to $78.53 premarket

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.