Nikola pushes higher after signing new BEV purchase order

Nov. 02, 2022

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) announced that it inked a purchase order with Zeem Solutions for 100 Nikola Class 8 Tre battery-electric vehicles.

The order is aimed to ensure immediate availability of electric trucks for freight and logistics companies utilizing Zeem's all-inclusive EV depot fleet solution. The purchase order for the 100 Nikola Tre BEVs is anticipated to help to satisfy Zeem's current customer demand at their California depot and other future national locations.

Nikola has entered into commercial production of its Class 8 vehicles and has immediate availability to supply customers like Zeem.

Through the partnership, Nikola (NKLA) and Zeem plan to work towards accelerating the adoption of zero-emission commercial trucks by providing a pathway for fleets to experience the benefits of BEV technology.

Shares of Nikola (NKLA) gained 2.05% in premarket trading on Wednesday. The EV stock is down 67% on a year-to-date basis.

