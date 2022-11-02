National Retail Properties boosts guidance again as Q3 results beat consensus

Strip Mall Store Building Exteriors

buzbuzzer/E+ via Getty Images

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) raised its full-year 2022 guidance on Wednesday after its Q3 earnings and revenue exceeded Wall Street consensus estimates, helped by high occupancy and rent collection levels, and $223M of real estate acquisitions.

In addition, the retail landlord has less than $50M outstanding on its $1.1B line of credit and no material debt maturities in 2023, CEO Steve Horn said.

The net lease REIT now expects 2022 core FFO per share of $3.11-$3.15, compared with its previous range of $3.07-$3.12; consensus is $3.12. NNN stock gained 0.5% in premarket trading.

Q3 core FFO per share of $0.79, topping the $0.78 consensus, was unchanged from Q2 and increased from $0.71 in Q3 2021.

Q3 revenue of $193.5M, exceeding the average analyst estimate of $192.1M, increased from $190.8M in the prior quarter and from $180.4M in the year-ago period. Rental income climbed to $193.1M from $190.5M in Q2 and from $180.0M in Q3 2021.

Q3 operating expenses declined to $74.0M from $80.7M in the prior quarter and increased from $73.4M in the year-ago quarter.

Occupancy was 99.4% at Sept. 30, 2022, with a weighted average of 10.4 years, vs. 99.1% at June 30 and 99.0% at Dec. 31, 2021.

During the quarter, National Retail (NNN) invested $223.1M in properties, including the acquisition of 52 properties with an aggregate 613K square feet of gross leasable area at an initial cash yield of 6.3%; that compared with $153.8M in Q2.

It sold eight properties for $21.2M, producing $5.9M of gains on sales.

During Q3, NNN also raised $97.1M net proceeds by issuing 2.10M common shares.

Conference call at 10:30 AM ET.

