Qatar's sovereign wealth fund plans to boost Credit Suisse stake in share sale - report

The Qatar Investment Authority, Qatar's sovereign wealth fund, is planning to raise its 5% stake in Swiss lender Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) by participating in a stock offering, the Financial Times reported Wednesday, citing people familiar with the situation.

Recall earlier this week when Credit Suisse (CS), in an effort to help fund its recently announced restructuring, said it expected to raise ~CHF 4.0B (US$4.0B) by selling 1.35B new shares through a rights offering and private placement.

In addition, Saudi National Bank, the largest commercial bank in Saudi Arabia, has agreed to take a stake of 9.9% in Credit Suisse (CS), equating to CHF 1.5B, mostly through the latter's CHF 1.76B initial share placement, the people told the FT. SNB was said to also participate in a CHF 2.24B rights issue later in 2022.

Olayan Group, an investment firm owned by a wealthy family in Saudi Arabia, is expected to keep its 5% stake in the Swiss bank by investing in the rights issue, but not the share placement, the people added.

In turn, up to 25% of Credit Suisse (CS) stock is set to be owned by investors in the Middle East as a result of the deals, the FT noted.

Credit Suisse did not immediately respond to Seeking Alpha's request for comment.

Last week, (Oct. 27) Credit Suisse to issue $4B of new shares, cut costs by 15% in huge restructuring plan.