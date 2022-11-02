4 stocks to watch on Wednesday: AMD, Airbnb and more

The futures were pointing to a mixed open on Wednesday, as investors look ahead to the Federal Reserve decision due out later in the day. Here are a few stocks to watch for Wednesday:

AMD ( NASDAQ: AMD quarterly results. The company's Q3 earnings and revenue came up short of expectations, even after the semiconductor maker issued a warning nearly a month ago. However, shares climbed 5% before the opening bell, as investors were reassured by the company's Q4 outlook, which called for revenue between $5.2B and $5.8B.

The release of earnings news sent Airbnb (ABNB) lower in premarket action, with the stock dipping more than 6%. The vacation rental platform posted Street-beating results for Q3 but warned that its growth in a key booking statistic would slow in Q4 compared to the previous quarter.

Paramount Global (PARA) also dropped in the wake of its quarterly update. Shares of the entertainment giant dropped more than 8% after it missed projections on its top and bottom line. Revenue rose nearly 5% to $6.9B.

CVS Health (CVS) reported a quarterly profit that exceeded expectations. Revenue also topped projections, rising 10% to $81.2B. This was $4.4B above analysts' consensus.

