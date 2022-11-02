4 stocks to watch on Wednesday: AMD, Airbnb and more
Nov. 02, 2022
The futures were pointing to a mixed open on Wednesday, as investors look ahead to the Federal Reserve decision due out later in the day. Here are a few stocks to watch for Wednesday:
- AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) rose in premarket trading after the release of its quarterly results. The company's Q3 earnings and revenue came up short of expectations, even after the semiconductor maker issued a warning nearly a month ago. However, shares climbed 5% before the opening bell, as investors were reassured by the company's Q4 outlook, which called for revenue between $5.2B and $5.8B.
- The release of earnings news sent Airbnb (ABNB) lower in premarket action, with the stock dipping more than 6%. The vacation rental platform posted Street-beating results for Q3 but warned that its growth in a key booking statistic would slow in Q4 compared to the previous quarter.
- Paramount Global (PARA) also dropped in the wake of its quarterly update. Shares of the entertainment giant dropped more than 8% after it missed projections on its top and bottom line. Revenue rose nearly 5% to $6.9B.
- CVS Health (CVS) reported a quarterly profit that exceeded expectations. Revenue also topped projections, rising 10% to $81.2B. This was $4.4B above analysts' consensus.
