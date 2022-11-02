Strike continues at TotalEnergies' Feyzin oil refinery - Reuters

Nov. 02, 2022 9:25 AM ETTotalEnergies SE (TTE)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Exterior view of the headquarters of the oil company TotalEnergies, formerly known as Total

HJBC/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Strike action continues at TotalEnergies' (NYSE:TTE) 117K bbl/day Feyzin oil refinery in France, Reuters reported Wednesday, despite an end to a strike at the company's 240K bbl/day Gonfreville refinery.

Strikes began at TotalEnergies' (TTE) French refineries more than a month ago, contributing to shortages at fuel service stations in the country; a strike at the company's 230K bbl/day Donges refinery ended last month.

TotalEnergies' (TTE) new capital allocation strategy that includes special dividends is "superior to BP and Shell" who focus solely upon share buybacks, Daniel Thurecht writes in an analysis published on Seeking Alpha.

