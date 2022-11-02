Ligand Pharma jumps 32% as OmniAb completes spinoff and merger

  • Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) gained ~32% pre-market Wednesday after drug discovery company OmniAb (OABI) announced the completion of the spinoff from the biotech and subsequent merger with Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II.
  • As a result, OmniAb (OABI) will become an independent firm with public trading expected to start on Nov. 02 on Nasdaq under the stock ticker symbol “OABI,” the company said.
  • Based on redemptions and estimated deal-related expenses, OmniAb (OABI) expects ~$95M in cash with the closing of the transaction.
  • “The OmniAb discovery platform is the culmination of several years of scientific discoveries and innovations brought together and advanced by a dedicated team of talented scientists,” Chief Executive Matt Foehr remarked.
  • Read: Despite OmniAb (OABI) spinoff, Seeking Alpha contributor The Value Investor is not highly convinced about the prospects of Ligand (LGND) given the “volatility of the business and performance.”

