Zynerba gets US patent for cannabidiol Zygel to treat 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome
Nov. 02, 2022 9:29 AM ETZynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZYNE)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) said the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued a patent for its transdermal cannabidiol product candidate Zygel to treat 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome.
- The patent No. 11,458,109 titled 'Treatment of 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome With Cannabidiol,' includes claims directed to methods of treating one or more behavioral symptoms of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome with cannabidiol, the company noted in a press release on Wednesday.
- The 22q11.2 deletion syndrome is a disorder which occurs when a small part of chromosome 22 is missing. This deletion leads to development issues of several body systems.
- Zynerba added that the patent expires in 2040.
- In October, Zygel received a U.S. patent for treating Fragile X syndrome.
