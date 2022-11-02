Hologic gets $19M BARDA contract to support in vitro diagnostic approval of COVID assays
Nov. 02, 2022 9:29 AM ETHologic, Inc. (HOLX)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) on Wednesday said it had got a $19M contract from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to support research and development efforts.
- The funding will "help to bring Hologic’s Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2/Flu A/B/RSV assay and Aptima SARS-CoV-2 assay in line" with the U.S. FDA's in vitro diagnostic standards, HOLX said in a statement.
- HOLX's Aptima SARS-CoV-2 assay was given an emergency use approval by the FDA in May 2020.
- The company's Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2/Flu A/B/RSV assay is currently under development in the U.S.
- HOLX stock gained more than 9% on Tuesday after analysts issued favorable views on the company's results.
