Volvo Car AB total sales up 7% in October, +37% in China

Nov. 02, 2022 9:34 AM ETAB Volvo (publ) (VOLAF), VLVCY, VLVLY, VLVOF, VOLVFGELYF, GELYYBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor

Volvo Logo

Sjo/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Majorly-owned by Chinese automotive company Geely Holding (OTCPK:GELYF), Volvo Car AB (OTCPK:VOLAF) announced on Wednesday that its sales grew 7% Y/Y to 54,317 cars in October.
  • The company’s line of Recharge models represented 36.8 %, with fully electric vehicles accounting for 15% of total sales.
  • On YTD basis, retail sales reached 483,304 cars, down 16.9% Y/Y.
  • Sales in Europe fell 0.4%, in the U.S. up 8.9% and in China +36.7% for the month.
  • "Overall underlying demand for the company’s cars remains robust, especially for its recharge range of pure electric and plug-in hybrid cars," it said in a statement.
  • Top selling model for the month was the XC60 with sales of 17,531 cars (2021: 15,399 units), followed by the XC40 at 14,883 cars (2021: 13,987) and the XC90 at 7,651 cars (2021: 8,639 units).

  • Last week, the company reported decline in quarterly operating profit and predicted slightly lower wholesale volumes in 2022 than last year.

