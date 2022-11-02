Sony's PlayStation VR2 set coming in February at $550

Sony (NYSE:SONY) has set details for its follow-up virtual reality headset, targeting the PlayStation VR2 for release on Feb. 22, 2023.

The PS VR2 - a wired headset meant to connect to the company's PlayStation console, with wireless controllers for each hand - will be listed at $549.99 (and €599.99, £529.99, and ¥74,980).

The unit will include the central headset, two PS VR2 Sense controllers and stereo headphones.

A PlayStation VR2 bundle with the game Horizon: Call of the Mountain will cost $599.99 with similar global markups for including the adventure game.

And a VR2 Sense controller charging station goes on offer at the same time. It allows for click-in charging of the two hand controllers without using up a PlayStation's USB ports, and is listed at $49.99.

Preorders begin Nov. 15, and preregistration for preorders started Wednesday. In most markets during the initial phase, players will be able to order the hardware only through PlayStation's online store.