Cardlytics plummets 34% on missing Q3 numbers, guides Q4
Nov. 02, 2022 9:40 AM ETCDLXBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Cardlytics (CDLX) stock tumbles 34% despite Q3 topline shows a surge of 12% Y/Y to $72.7M, misses consensus by $1.2M.
- Billings, a non-GAAP metric, was $110.4M, an increase of 12% Y/Y.
- Gross profit was $26M, up 6% Y/Y.
- Adjusted contribution, a non-GAAP metric, was $35.1M, up 11% Y/Y.
- Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $(12.7)M compared to a loss of $(5.2)M.
- MAUs were 184.7M, an increase of 8%.
- Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.50 misses consensus by $0.05.
- Q4 Guidance: Revenue $80M-90M (consensus $87.40M); Billings $120M-132M; Adjusted contribution $38M-44M.
- SA warns that the stock is at a high risk of performing badly as it has decelerating momentum and negative EPS revisions.
