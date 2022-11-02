Simulations Plus, University of Florida get FDA contract to evaluate inhaled drugs

Nov. 02, 2022 9:49 AM ETSimulations Plus, Inc. (SLP)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

FDA written on wooden cube with keyboard , calculator, chart,glasses.Business concept

Iryna Drozd

  • Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) and the University of Florida's College of Pharmacy were awarded a new funded contract from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to advance in vitro and (patho) physiology-based pharmacokinetics (PBPK) models to understand and predict pulmonary absorption and tissue retention of inhaled drugs.
  • The company said that for this award, Rodrigo Cristofoletti, Assistant Professor in the Department of Pharmaceutics, and his lab at the University of Florida will generate in vitro data from different systems, including cells from healthy people and patients with asthma and COPD to test the mechanistic components of pulmonary absorption for different drugs.
  • Simulations will apply these datasets, and pathophysiology information for asthma and COPD populations, to validate the enhanced Pulmonary Compartmental Absorption and Transit (PCAT) model within the GastroPlus platform for different orally inhaled drug products (OIDPs), the company added.

