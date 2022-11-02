Twist, Illumina in partnership to expand access to genetic sequencing panel

Nov. 02, 2022 9:51 AM ETTwist Bioscience Corporation (TWST), ILMNBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Digital screen with DNA strands and data background. Double helix structure. Nucleic acid sequence. Genetic research. 3d illustration.

JuSun

  • Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) and Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) will partner to expand customer access to the Illumina Exome 2.0 Plus panel to promote disease research.
  • Terms call for Twist (TWST) to manufacture the Exome 2.0 Plus panel, which will be sold by Illumina (ILMN) under both companies' brands.
  • Illumina (ILMN) will offer the panel with its DNA library preparation reagents as a library prep kit and exome enrichment solution for research applications.
  • Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Illumina (ILMN) as a hold with high marks for profitability and momentum.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.