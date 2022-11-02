Twist, Illumina in partnership to expand access to genetic sequencing panel
Nov. 02, 2022
- Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) and Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) will partner to expand customer access to the Illumina Exome 2.0 Plus panel to promote disease research.
- Terms call for Twist (TWST) to manufacture the Exome 2.0 Plus panel, which will be sold by Illumina (ILMN) under both companies' brands.
- Illumina (ILMN) will offer the panel with its DNA library preparation reagents as a library prep kit and exome enrichment solution for research applications.
