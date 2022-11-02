Centerspace cut to Neutral at Compass Point as higher expenses offset rent gains

Nov. 02, 2022

  • Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) stock dropped 3.7% in Wednesday trading after Compass Point analyst Merrill Ross downgraded the apartment REIT to Neutral as she sees higher interest expense and property operating expenses offsetting higher rental income.
  • The company lowered its 2022 guidance for core FFO per share to $4.42-$4.50 from $4.45-$4.61 on higher expenses caused by inflation and higher interest.
  • Ross also pointed to the the dilutive impact of an asset it acquired in Denver and higher capital expenditures due to older assets acquired in its KMS transaction.
  • The analyst projects 2023 FFO growth will be limited to ~3% "despite 10% rent growth YoY as interest expense and property opex eat away at revenue gains."
  • The Neutral rating jibes with the SA Quant rating of Hold and contrasts with the average Wall Street rating of Buy.
  • For a look at Centerspace's (CSR) income statement, click here.

