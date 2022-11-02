Vestas Wind cuts full-year guidance but shares fly higher

Nov. 02, 2022 9:54 AM ETVestas Wind Systems A/S (VWDRY)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Aerial view of windmills in summer forest in Finland. Wind turbines for electric power with clean and Renewable Energy

wmaster890/iStock via Getty Images

Vestas Wind Systems (OTCPK:VWDRY) shares gain more than 4% in Europe on Wednesday despite reporting a larger than expected Q3 net loss and cutting its full-year outlook due to continued cost inflation and supply chain instability.

The wind turbine maker swung to a Q3 net loss of €147M ($145.1M) from a profit of €115M a year earlier, as revenue fell 29% Y/Y to €3.91B; a company compiled consensus had indicated a net loss of €34M on revenues of €4.54B.

Q3 order intake fell to €2B from €3B, while the total turbine and service order backlog rose to €50.9B from €47.3B, the company said.

For FY 2022, Vestas (OTCPK:VWDRY) cut guidance for EBIT margin to negative 5% from previously between minus 5% and flat, and now sees full-year revenues of €14.5B-€15.5B, down from its earlier forecast of €14.5B-€16B.

The company also expects total investments for the year of €850M, after previously forecasting €1B.

Vestas (OTCPK:VWDRY) is weathering a crisis in the wind industry and will emerge stronger and more profitable, Keith Williams writes in an analysis published on Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.