Ford Motor U.S. sales down 10% in October, EV sales jumped 120%
Nov. 02, 2022 9:56 AM ETFord Motor Company (F)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) reported U.S. sales dropped 10% Y/Y to 158,327 units in October.
- Retail sales for the month plunged 18.6% Y/Y.
- Truck sales fell 7.7% Y/Y to 87,205 units and retail truck sales plunged 21% Y/Y.
- SUV sales for the month down 14.1% Y/Y to 67,266 units and retails SUV sales slipped 18.2% Y/Y.
- EVs sales jumped 119.8% Y/Y to 6,261 units with retail sales up 79.1% Y/Y.
- F-150 Lightning continues as America’s best-selling electric truck with sales of 2,436, best monthly sales performance since its introduction this year.
- F-Series expands its lead through October as America’s best-selling truck on total sales of 523,712 vehicles.
- Mustang Mach-E sales increased 7.3% Y/Y.
- Maverick sales were up 123% Y/Y to 9,233 trucks and the Maverick Hybrid accounted for about 47% of sales.
- “Ford continues to see strong demand for its vehicles, with orders for ’23MY vehicles up 134 percent over this time last year. The all-new Super Duty saw a record 52,000 orders in just five days. The F-Series continued as America’s No. 1 truck, expanding its lead over our second-place competitor to more than 100,000 trucks this year. We doubled our electric vehicle sales. F-150 Lightning had its best monthly sales performance since launch.” – Andrew Frick, vice president, Sales, Distribution & Trucks, Ford Blue.
- Last week, the company slashed prices of Mustang Mach-E in China.
- Stock slumped more than 25% over a period of one year.
