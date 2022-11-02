Ford Motor U.S. sales down 10% in October, EV sales jumped 120%

  • Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) reported U.S. sales dropped 10% Y/Y to 158,327 units in October.
  • Retail sales for the month plunged 18.6% Y/Y.
  • Truck sales fell 7.7% Y/Y to 87,205 units and retail truck sales plunged 21% Y/Y.
  • SUV sales for the month down 14.1% Y/Y to 67,266 units and retails SUV sales slipped 18.2% Y/Y.
  • EVs sales jumped 119.8% Y/Y to 6,261 units with retail sales up 79.1% Y/Y.
  • F-150 Lightning continues as America’s best-selling electric truck with sales of 2,436, best monthly sales performance since its introduction this year.
  • F-Series expands its lead through October as America’s best-selling truck on total sales of 523,712 vehicles.
  • Mustang Mach-E sales increased 7.3% Y/Y.
  • Maverick sales were up 123% Y/Y to 9,233 trucks and the Maverick Hybrid accounted for about 47% of sales.
  • “Ford continues to see strong demand for its vehicles, with orders for ’23MY vehicles up 134 percent over this time last year. The all-new Super Duty saw a record 52,000 orders in just five days. The F-Series continued as America’s No. 1 truck, expanding its lead over our second-place competitor to more than 100,000 trucks this year. We doubled our electric vehicle sales. F-150 Lightning had its best monthly sales performance since launch.” – Andrew Frick, vice president, Sales, Distribution & Trucks, Ford Blue.
  • Last week, the company slashed prices of Mustang Mach-E in China.
  • Stock slumped more than 25% over a period of one year.

Comments (2)

