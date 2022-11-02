Walgreens to pay ~$5B to settle nationwide opioid-related claims
Nov. 02, 2022 9:56 AM ETWalgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA)CVSBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) on Wednesday agreed to pay up to ~$4.95B as part of a multi-state settlement to resolve most of the opioid-related litigation the company was facing. The announcement comes hours after the rival pharmacy chain CVS Health (CVS) announced a similar deal.
- Per the terms, Walgreens (WBA) will pay up to approximately $4.95B over 15 years to settle with states, tribes, and other administrative entities that agree to participate in the agreement.
- The deal does not include any “admission of wrongdoing or liability by the company,” Walgreens (WBA) added.
- The agreement CVS (CVS) proposed involves the payment of about $5B over the next ten years starting from 2023. As part of its deal, states and political entities such as counties and cities will receive $4.9B, and U.S. tribes are entitled to $130M.
