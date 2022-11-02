Caesars Entertainment rallies as bulls point to building momentum

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) pushed higher in Wednesday morning trading after the casino operator's Q3 results were viewed favorably by investors and analysts. Shares were up 6.47% to $47.18 and are more than 45% over the last six weeks.

In regard to the CZR earnings topper, CBRE Equity Research analyst John DeCree noted that regionals led the charge with EBITDA up slightly against a difficult comparison from a year ago ahead of the consensus mark by close to 10%.

He noted that the results don't reflect any significant change in strategy or trends, but a lack of noise in the quarter across various markets. "In particular, New Orleans is recovering well from the hurricane and pandemic headwinds, and Northern Nevada continues to fire on all cylinders,' wrote DeCree. Looking ahead, DeCree and team see plenty of catalysts on the horizon for CZR with the completion of capital projects in Atlantic City, Lake Charles, and Pompano later this year, followed by Hoosier Park and temporary facilities in Danville and Columbus by mid-2023.

Jefferies reiterated a Buy rating on Caesars (CZR) as it pointed to upside from digital in volume and profitability that more than offset extraordinary items in Las Vegas. Analyst David Katz said leverage should remain elevated under CZR's decision to keep Strip assets, but thinks the internally generated cash flow coupled with potential sale-lease-back on certain assets should ease leverage concerns.

During the earnings call, Caesars execs said they are still optimistic about the business as consumer trends remain healthy. The casino operator is also encouraged regarding "improving" group and convention trends in Las Vegas, the return to the international consumer as well as the potential for the full recovery of the older demographic consumer impacted the most by COVID-19.

