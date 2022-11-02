Pitney Bowes extends partnership with eBay for ecommerce delivery in the US and UK
Nov. 02, 2022 9:59 AM ETPitney Bowes Inc. (PBI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) has agreed to continue its cross-border ecommerce logistics services to eBay in the US and UK, the shipping and mailing company announced Wednesday.
- “As our partnership enters its second decade, Pitney Bowes is excited to be a part of eBay’s renewed vision to make international selling as simple and seamless as domestic delivery for eBay Sellers and buyers around the globe,” said Gregg Zegras, EVP & President, Global Ecommerce at Pitney Bowes.
- The news follows Pitney Bowes earnings miss amid e-commerce contraction (update), posted pre-market on Monday.
- PBI shares are down 3.10%
