SpartanNash guides Q3 revenue above the consensus, raises FY guidance

Nov. 02, 2022 9:59 AM ETSpartanNash Company (SPTN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor

  • SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) announces prelim Q3 net sales in the range of $2.28B to $2.31B vs consensus of $2.19B, compared to $2.07B in the prior year quarter.

  • Net earnings of $8.9M to $9.9M, compared to $15.2M in the prior year quarter.

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $56.3M to $58.3M, compared to $51.5M in the prior year quarter.

  • The net sales were favorably impacted by inflation across all of the Company’s lines of business.

  • Retail comparable store sales are expected to be up approximately 8% for the quarter.

  • FY net sales expected in the range of $9.5B to $9.7B vs consensus of $9.43B (previously $9.3B to $9.6B) and adjusted EBITDA to range from $237M to $242M (previously $227M to $240M).

