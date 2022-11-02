Wall Street may receive two new “Smart” ETFs

Two new exchange traded funds may soon be listed for Wall Street investors as ASYMmetric ETFs filed for the ASYMmetric Smart Alpha S&P 500 ETF "ZPY" and the ASYMmetric Smart Income ETF "MORE" with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

ASYMmetric Smart Alpha S&P 500 ETF "ZPY":

According to the prospectus ZPY intends to “generate returns up to two times the performance of the S&P 500 Index in a bull market by leveraging its net exposure to individual securities, exchange-traded funds, and futures.”

At the same time the fund will also “provide protection against losses in a bear market by limiting its net exposure using futures to hedge.”

ASYMmetric Smart Income ETF "MORE":

The ETF aims to track an index that is based on proprietary ASYMmetric Risk Management Technology. Per the prospectus, “The index is a rules-based, quantitative strategy that seeks to generate higher income and better performance than the S&P 500 Total Return Index with less risk.”

Moreover, the index aims to employ a “tactical allocation strategy” by assigning to either one or more high income equity asset classes, which includes master limited partnerships, REITs, and utilities or fixed income securities.

Additionally, ZPY and MORE have not outlined an expense ratio at this time but the funds will look to trade alongside the issuer’s flagship ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY).

In other ASYMmetric ETFs related news, the ETF provider outlined in a note on Monday that PriceVol levels continue to track higher as the weekly 5-day average figure hovers in bear market territory.