CME's October average daily volume increases 11% Y/Y

Nov. 02, 2022 10:07 AM ETCME Group Inc. (CME)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor1 Comment

CME Group logo sign on the building in Chicago, Illinois, USA.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Derivatives marketplace CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) said its October average daily volume increased by 11% Y/Y to 22.7M contracts.
  • The volume decreased by 4% in the interest rates segment, with 9.8M contracts; increased by 59% in the equities segment, with 8.5M contracts; decreased by 29% in the energy segment, with 1.8M contracts; increased by 42% in the FX segment, with 1M contract; decreased by 1% in the agricultural segment, with 1.2M contracts; and increased by 5% in the metals segment, with 489K contracts.
  • Source: Press Release

Comments (1)

