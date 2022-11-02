CME's October average daily volume increases 11% Y/Y
- Derivatives marketplace CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) said its October average daily volume increased by 11% Y/Y to 22.7M contracts.
- The volume decreased by 4% in the interest rates segment, with 9.8M contracts; increased by 59% in the equities segment, with 8.5M contracts; decreased by 29% in the energy segment, with 1.8M contracts; increased by 42% in the FX segment, with 1M contract; decreased by 1% in the agricultural segment, with 1.2M contracts; and increased by 5% in the metals segment, with 489K contracts.
