Nov. 02, 2022

Sun Country Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:SNCY) shares surged over 15% on Wednesday after a stronger than expected Q3 earnings report.

The Minnesota-based airline notched $0.12 in earnings per share for the quarter alongside a 27.6% jump in revenue from the prior year quarter to $221.7M. Those results exceeded expectations by $0.08 and $4.97M, respectively.

“The leisure demand environment remains very strong, as our third quarter scheduled service unit revenue increased 39% versus third quarter 2021,” CEO Jude Bricker commented. “Despite fuel prices that were higher than expected and the impact of Hurricane Ian on our Florida operations, we produced a GAAP operating margin of 6.9% and an adjusted operating income margin of 7.2%. Our business model continues to demonstrate its inherent resiliency.”

The carrier expects total revenue for the fourth quarter to come in between $220M and $230M, in-line with an expectation on the Street of $225.3M.

A 15.52% jump shortly after the market open is the largest one-day leap for the stock in nearly two years.

