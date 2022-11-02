Alkermes looking at splitting off oncology business into separate company
Nov. 02, 2022 10:11 AM ETAlkermes plc (ALKS)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) is exploring breaking off its development-stage oncology business into a separately traded company.
- The company said that a separation would support a strategic focus for each business, establish distinct management teams, and simplify capital allocation decision-making.
- If the separation were to occur, it would likely happen in H2 2023 with the new company located at the company's existing Waltham, Mass., campus. The commercial-stage neuroscience business would remain under the current Alkermes (ALKS) banner.
- Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities are serving as financial advisers to Alkermes (ALKS), while Goodwin Procter and Arthur Cox are acting as legal counsel.
- Alkermes (ALKS) reported its Q3 2022 financial results earlier Wednesday where it missed on the top and bottom lines.
