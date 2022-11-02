Alkermes looking at splitting off oncology business into separate company

Nov. 02, 2022 10:11 AM ETAlkermes plc (ALKS)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
  • Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) is exploring breaking off its development-stage oncology business into a separately traded company.
  • The company said that a separation would support a strategic focus for each business, establish distinct management teams, and simplify capital allocation decision-making.
  • If the separation were to occur, it would likely happen in H2 2023 with the new company located at the company's existing Waltham, Mass., campus. The commercial-stage neuroscience business would remain under the current Alkermes (ALKS) banner.
  • Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities are serving as financial advisers to Alkermes (ALKS), while Goodwin Procter and Arthur Cox are acting as legal counsel.
  • Alkermes (ALKS) reported its Q3 2022 financial results earlier Wednesday where it missed on the top and bottom lines.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.