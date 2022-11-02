Bandwidth stock soars 52% as strong customer demand drives upbeat outlook

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) stock soared 52.2% to an 11-week high on Wednesday after the communications software firm raised its 2022 guidance to reflect strong customer demand.

The company also said it will repurchase $160M of 2026 convertible notes at ~29% discount to par value.

Multiple research firms revised their price targets after the earnings report.

Canaccord Genuity slashed its PT on Bandwidth (BAND) to $34 from $50 (176.4% potential upside to last close) due to ongoing multiple compression of communications software companies. "With continued execution and combination of steady growth with expanding margins, we reiterate our Buy rating," analyst Michael Walkley said in a note to clients.

Morgan Stanley raised its PT to $15 from $13 (~22% potential upside), but maintained its Equal-weight rating on Bandwidth (BAND). Analyst Meta Marshall expects political traffic to be a tailwind in Q4 on easier comps, creating an attractive near term set-up. "However, investor appetite for profitability combined with competitive concerns limits valuation re-rating in near term," she noted.

Citigroup raised its PT to $17 from $14 (38.2% potential upside) and reiterated its Neutral rating. "... with lingering headwinds into 2023 (macro, divestitures, lapping political messaging) likely to drive more muted revenue/profitability growth, we struggle to identify catalysts that can re-rate shares, particularly with a subpar margin profile and usage-based revenue model," said analyst Tyler Radke. "In the near term, the company is lapping difficult comps from WFH and political messaging benefits. The recent CFO transition sets up additional uncertainty," he added.

Piper Sandler also reduced its PT to $18 from $28 (46.3% potential upside).

While Wall Street analysts on average are bullish on Bandwidth (BAND), SA Quant rates the stock Hold.

Shares of Bandwidth (BAND) declined ~76% YTD.