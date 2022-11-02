Barrick Gold Q3 preview: Falling production seems to be the norm
Nov. 02, 2022 1:13 PM ETBarrick Gold Corporation (GOLD), ABX:CABy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.11 (-54.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.47B (-12.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GOLD has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
- GOLD's Seeking Alpha Quant rating of 3.05 ranks 6th among gold stocks.
- The SA Quant rating on GOLD is a hold, while the Wall St. average rating is buy and SA Authors rating is hold.
- Recent earnings analysis from SA contributors: Barrick Gold: A Weak Production For The Third Quarter.
- In a separate analysis, SA contributor Taylor Dart sees "buying opportunities" for Barrick and said the company is in much stronger shape than it was four years ago.
- Stock has fallen 20.3% YTD as of last close, hurt by a 10% decline in gold prices this year.
- Rivals Agnico Eagle Mines and Newmont both missed profit consensus in Q3 and saw production fall either sequentially or year-over-year.
- The miner is also expected to maintain its dividend similar to previous quarters just like its peers.
