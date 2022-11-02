Barrick Gold Q3 preview: Falling production seems to be the norm

Nov. 02, 2022 1:13 PM ETBarrick Gold Corporation (GOLD), ABX:CABy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor

A lump of gold on a stone floor

Oat_Phawat/iStock via Getty Images

  • Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.11 (-54.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.47B (-12.4% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, GOLD has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
  • GOLD's Seeking Alpha Quant rating of 3.05 ranks 6th among gold stocks.
  • The SA Quant rating on GOLD is a hold, while the Wall St. average rating is buy and SA Authors rating is hold.
  • Recent earnings analysis from SA contributors: Barrick Gold: A Weak Production For The Third Quarter.
  • In a separate analysis, SA contributor Taylor Dart sees "buying opportunities" for Barrick and said the company is in much stronger shape than it was four years ago.
  • Stock has fallen 20.3% YTD as of last close, hurt by a 10% decline in gold prices this year.
  • Rivals Agnico Eagle Mines and Newmont both missed profit consensus in Q3 and saw production fall either sequentially or year-over-year.
  • The miner is also expected to maintain its dividend similar to previous quarters just like its peers.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.