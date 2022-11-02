Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) +2.7% in early trading Wednesday after reporting better than expected Q3 earnings and revenues, with Q4 production expected to rise at least 11% from a year ago.

Magnolia (MGY) said it set a quarterly record for production in Q3, rising 21% Y/Y and 10% Q/Q to 81.5K boe/day, and estimates Q4 production at 77K-79K boe/day, as most of the wells in the company's operating program are expected to come online toward the latter part of the quarter.

"As a result, we expect our total production to exit the year at a level that exceeds the record production achieved during the third quarter and further benefit production volumes during the first half of 2023," the company said.

For Q3, Magnolia (MGY) said production topped the high end of company guidance despite spending just 30% of adjusted EBITDAX on drilling and completing wells.

Magnolia (MGY) said it continues to drive operating efficiencies; when comparing the 2022 total cost per stimulated foot for its development wells to the wells drilled in 2019, well costs per stimulated foot YTD have declined 26%, despite the inflationary environment seen in oilfield service costs.

Magnolia Oil & Gas' (MGY) stock price return shows a 32% YTD gain and a 27% increase during the past year.