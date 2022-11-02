KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) stock slid sharply on Wednesday after reporting disappointing Q3 earnings results.

For the quarter reported on Tuesday evening, the auto auction company missed on top and bottom lines despite a 14% jump in gross profit per vehicle. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations also marked a modest $2.9M gain from the prior year quarter, bolstered by a $10M gain from investment sales.

Shares of the Indiana-based used vehicle auction provider fell 7.51% in trading on Wednesday morning.

Nonetheless, CEO Peter Kelly remained broadly optimistic.

"I am pleased with the results that we produced across the organization, especially given what continues to be a very challenging industry and economic environment," he said. "During the quarter, we increased revenue, total gross profit and Adjusted EBITDA. We are achieving our cost reduction targets ahead of our original timeline, and are re-investing in the platforms and technology that will accelerate KAR and our customers into the future.”

Elsewhere, CFO Eric Loughmiller announced his intention to retire on Wednesday,

Read more on the details of the results.