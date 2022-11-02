Dynatrace lowers full-year revenue forecast amid macro headwinds
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) shares fell Wednesday morning after the company slashed full-year revenue targets.
The infrastructure software firm is taking a more cautious approach to annual recurring revenue growth in the back half of fiscal 2023. It now expects adjusted annual recurring revenue growth of 24%, down from prior guidance of 27% to 28%. Total FY23 FX impact on a constant currency basis is expected to be ~$60M on ARR, up from prior quarter expectations of ~$40M.
Total revenue is estimated between $1.12B to $1.13B vs. consensus of $1.13B, compared to previous outlook of $1.13B to $1.14B. The firm raised its adjusted net income per diluted share forecast from $0.73 - $0.76 to $0.81 - $0.83 vs. consensus of $0.75.
In Q2, Dynatrace (DT) generated adjusted EPS of $0.22 on revenue of $279.33M that grew 23.4% Y/Y. Both metrics exceeded analysts estimates for the quarter.
Total ARR amounted to $1.06B, with adjusted ARR growth of 33% Y/Y.
Dynatrace (DT) shares fell 13% in premarket hours, but has opened trading with a slight gain
Elsewhere, the company named Jim Benson as CFO, effective November 15. He will be succeeding Kevin Burns who will transition out of Dynatrace by the end of 2022.
