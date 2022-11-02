Silicon Motion (NASDAQ:SIMO) shares rose as much as 5% Wednesday as the memory-technology company received a rating upgrade from Needham, and also moved closer to being acquired by MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL).

Needham analyst Rajivindra Gill raised his rating on Silicon Motion's (SIMO) stock to buy from hold, and set a $75-a-share price target on the stock. Gill cited what he called "better than feared results" as a main reason for his upgrade.

On Wednesday, Silicon Motion (SIMO) reported a third-quarter profit of $1.53 a share, on revenue of $250.8M, which fell short of analysts' estimates for earnings of $1.98 a share on $266.2M in sales.

Gill said that despite the earnings and sales miss, Silicon Motion's (SIMO) fundamentals "are coming in better than feared" and that the company should be able to reach $1B in annual revenue next year.

Separately, China's state market regulator reportedly approved MaxLinear's (MXL) application for its offer to acquire Taiwan-based Silicon Motion (SIMO) for $3.8B, or $114.34 a share in stock and cash.

"We believe MXL will make concessions to China (i.e. customer prices and supply continuity) help cross the finish line," Gill wrote.

Gill said it still might take until August 2023 for the deal to be completed.