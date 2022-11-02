ATI shares sink after in-line Q3, full-year guidance cut

ATI Inc. (ATI) -13.6% in Wednesday's trading after reporting roughly in-line Q3 adjusted earnings and revenues but lowering earnings guidance for the rest of this year, citing expectations that China will continue with its strict COVID-19 restrictions.

Q3 net income increased to $61.1M, or $0.42/share, from $48.7M, or $0.35/share, while sales surged 42% Y/Y and 8% Q/Q to $1.03B.

For the full year, ATI (ATI) cuts guidance for adjusted earnings to $1.96-$2.02/share from its previous outlook for $2.00-$2.14/share, and trims its estimate for FY 2022 free cash flow to $90M from $110M previously.

"We recognize there are uncertainties that may impact our growth rates in the near-term," Chairman, President and CEO Robert Wetherbee said, adding that Advanced Alloys & Solutions results "reflect planned seasonal maintenance outages in our U.S. operations, as well as COVID-related headwinds at our Asian precision rolled strip business."

ATI's (ATI) stock price return shows a 66% YTD gain and a 67% increase during the past year.