Nov. 02, 2022

Tellurian (NYSE:TELL) shares +3.3% in Wednesday's trading, reversing early losses, after reporting a surprise Q3 GAAP loss but saying it ended the quarter with a 25% Q/Q increase in net natural gas production and a 32% rise in natural gas sales.

Q3 net loss fell slightly to $14.2M, or $0.03/share, from a net loss of $15.9M, or $0.04/share, in the year-ago quarter; adjusted EBITDA increased six-fold to $69.5M from $10.9M in the prior-year period.

Q3 total net production tripled from a year earlier to 11.4B cf from 3.9B cf.

Tellurian (TELL) said it continues to increase its domestic natural gas production via acquisitions, reaching a total of 22,420 net acres, interests in 131 producing wells located in the Haynesville shale, and more than 300 drillable locations.

Tellurian's (TELL) stock price return shows a 16% YTD loss and a 31% decline during the past year.

