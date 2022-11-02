Trivago stock climbs 21% on strong earnings as travel demand continues to recover

Nov. 02, 2022 11:27 AM ETtrivago N.V. (TRVG)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor

Search Hotels

sefa ozel

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) stock climbed ~21% on Wednesday after the hotel search engine operator reported strong Q3 results amid continued rebound in travel demand.

The company reported Q3 adj. EBITDA of €33.47M, its highest ever quarterly number, driven by continued cost discipline, increased marketing efficiency and recovering travel demand.

Revenue grew 32.5% Y/Y to €183.7M. Referral revenue increased 56.3%, 11.8% and 65.2% in Americas, Developed Europe and RoW, respectively, helped by higher revenue per qualified referrals (RPQR) across all segments.

Other revenue increased 27.1%, led by increased revenue from B2B solutions.

After annual goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible asset impairment analysis as of Sept. 30, Trivago (TRVG) recorded an impairment charge of €100.4M due to deteriorating macroeconomic conditions, including rising interest rates and high inflation. This charge led to Q3 net loss of €67.1M vs. net income of €5.5M in Q3 2021.

For Q4 and 2023, Trivago (TRVG) expects consumers to mitigate higher accommodation prices by reducing duration of trips and picking cheaper accommodation.

"As a result, we believe accommodation price comparison will become an even more important element in consumers’ travel planning," the firm added.

Trivago (TRVG) also said it will buy 20M class A shares - 5.5% of its outstanding stock - from one of its founders Peter Vinnemeier for $20M (or $1/share). The purchase will be funded with available working capital.

Shares of Trivago (TRVG) dropped ~46% YTD.

Take a look at key stats comparison between Trivago (TRVG) and its competitors.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.