Trivago stock climbs 21% on strong earnings as travel demand continues to recover

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) stock climbed ~21% on Wednesday after the hotel search engine operator reported strong Q3 results amid continued rebound in travel demand.

The company reported Q3 adj. EBITDA of €33.47M, its highest ever quarterly number, driven by continued cost discipline, increased marketing efficiency and recovering travel demand.

Revenue grew 32.5% Y/Y to €183.7M. Referral revenue increased 56.3%, 11.8% and 65.2% in Americas, Developed Europe and RoW, respectively, helped by higher revenue per qualified referrals (RPQR) across all segments.

Other revenue increased 27.1%, led by increased revenue from B2B solutions.

After annual goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible asset impairment analysis as of Sept. 30, Trivago (TRVG) recorded an impairment charge of €100.4M due to deteriorating macroeconomic conditions, including rising interest rates and high inflation. This charge led to Q3 net loss of €67.1M vs. net income of €5.5M in Q3 2021.

For Q4 and 2023, Trivago (TRVG) expects consumers to mitigate higher accommodation prices by reducing duration of trips and picking cheaper accommodation.

"As a result, we believe accommodation price comparison will become an even more important element in consumers’ travel planning," the firm added.

Trivago (TRVG) also said it will buy 20M class A shares - 5.5% of its outstanding stock - from one of its founders Peter Vinnemeier for $20M (or $1/share). The purchase will be funded with available working capital.

Shares of Trivago (TRVG) dropped ~46% YTD.

