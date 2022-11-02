Western Union extends Walgreens alliance to let consumers make money transfers, payments

Nov. 02, 2022



Sean Gallup/Getty Images News

  • Western Union (NYSE:WU) said Wednesday that it has renewed its pact with Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA), which owns retail pharmacy chains Walgreens and Boots, for another five years.
  • The move allows consumers to keep accessing money transfers and bill payment services at almost 9K Walgreens locations across the U.S. The Western Union-Walgreens collaboration has been in effect since 2015.
  • Through Western Union’s (WU) cross-border, cross-currency platform and global financial network reaching more than 200 countries and territories globally, Walgreen (WBA) consumers can access those financial solutions.
  • Towards the end of September, Western Union introduces international money transfers for Weixin users in China.

