- Bernstein has initiated Canadian cannabis LPs Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) and Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) with a market perform rating.
- The firm has a $3 price target for Cronos (CRON) (~7% downside based on Tuesday's close) and a $3.90 price target for Tilray (TLRY) (~2% upside).
- Bernstein noted that Cronos (CRON) operates mostly as a cannabis-only business, adding the cannabis business has been growing in Canada thanks to its increasing share of the edibles segment.
- "We like this exposure, as we firmly believe that brand power in cannabis in the long-term lies in the beverages and edibles segments," the firm noted.
- For Tilray (TLRY), Bernstein calls it the highest quality company in its cannabis coverage as it is diversified across global cannabis, distribution, beverage alcohol, and wellness.
- "We would be more constructive if Tilray (TLRY) regains meaningful share in Canada and/or Germany legalizes recreational cannabis," Bernstein noted.
