NFE hikes 2022 and 2023 adj EBITDA targets

Nov. 02, 2022 12:23 PM ETNew Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) on Wednesday raised its 2022 adj EBITDA goal to ~$1.1B (from +$1.0B) and 2023 adj EBITDA goal to more than $2.5B (from +$1.5B) at its FLNG investor day in Texas.
  • NFE raised its "illustrative goals" helped by portfolio optimization and higher operating margins in core business lines, as well as the expected on-schedule deployment of its FLNG unit in 1H 2023.
  • “We continue to execute our strategy of growing our LNG supply portfolio through the deployment of floating LNG infrastructure, enhancing energy security around the world while delivering superior returns to our shareholders.” - Chairman and CEO Wes Edens

