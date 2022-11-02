Editas Medicine rises 7% on Q3 earnings beat

Nov. 02, 2022 11:43 AM ETEditas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

Quarterly results

  • Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) is trading 7% higher after the company posted better-than expected Q3 GAAP EPS.
  • The company recorded collaboration and other research and development revenues were $42K for the three months ended September 30.
  • Research and development costs were $41.3M compared to $29.3M, a year ago.
  • The company posted Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.81, which beat by $0.07.
  • The company has cash of $478.5M.
  • EDIT is on track to announce initial preliminary clinical data from RUBY trial of EDIT-301 to treat sickle cell disease by year-end.

