Editas Medicine rises 7% on Q3 earnings beat
Nov. 02, 2022 11:43 AM ETEditas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) is trading 7% higher after the company posted better-than expected Q3 GAAP EPS.
- The company recorded collaboration and other research and development revenues were $42K for the three months ended September 30.
- Research and development costs were $41.3M compared to $29.3M, a year ago.
- The company posted Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.81, which beat by $0.07.
- The company has cash of $478.5M.
- EDIT is on track to announce initial preliminary clinical data from RUBY trial of EDIT-301 to treat sickle cell disease by year-end.
