Atlassian Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETAtlassian Corporation (TEAM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.38 (-17.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $806.42M (+31.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TEAM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 17 upward revisions and 1 downward.
